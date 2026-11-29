State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515,386 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,527,878 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.62% of Valaris worth $197,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 3.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 335,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Valaris by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 141,421 shares of the company's stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Valaris by 189.2% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 77,659 shares of the company's stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,837 shares of the company's stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL opened at $77.88 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $114.12.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.70 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited is an offshore drilling contractor that provides rigs and related services to energy companies conducting offshore oil and natural gas exploration and development. Its fleet includes drillships, semisubmersible rigs and jackup rigs, which are designed for operations in different water depths and offshore conditions. The company serves customers in offshore markets around the world, including in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Its work includes drilling wells under customer contracts, with services and equipment tailored to the location and requirements of each project.

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