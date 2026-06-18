Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 108,628 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Vale were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its position in Vale by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vale by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vale news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap bought 12,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $209,268.90. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,268.90. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia bought 10,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the purchase, the insider owned 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.46. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vale

About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report).

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