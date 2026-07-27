Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Sold by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678,876 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 452,770 shares during the period. Vale makes up about 12.8% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.06% of Vale worth $42,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 72,358 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company's stock.

Vale Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.31.

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Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Further Reading

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