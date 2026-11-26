Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,559,832 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Vale were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $1,119,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 445.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 115,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 94,466 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,479 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 92,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Vale by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,243,230 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Vale from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.96.

View Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Vale had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale S.A. is a Brazilian mining company and one of the world's major producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key inputs for steelmaking. The company also produces nickel, copper and other minerals used in industries including stainless steel, construction and energy technology. Founded in Brazil in 1942 as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, the company was privatized in 1997 and adopted the name Vale in 2007. Its operations and projects span several countries, with a significant presence in Brazil and activities in regions including Canada and Indonesia.

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