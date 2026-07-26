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Valence8 US LP Sells 10,340 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Valence8 US LP cut its Invesco QQQ stake by 15% in the first quarter, selling 10,340 shares and leaving it with 58,448 shares valued at about $33.7 million.
  • QQQ remains a major holding for the fund, representing 11.8% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio and its fourth-largest position.
  • Sentiment around QQQ is mixed: supportive factors include strong pre-market equity futures and focus on AI/hyperscaler earnings, while risks include higher Treasury yields, stretched tech valuations, and weakness in major QQQ components like Alphabet and Tesla.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Valence8 US LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,448 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 11.8% of Valence8 US LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valence8 US LP's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $684.25 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $718.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.96. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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