Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,176 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $411.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $176.47 and a one year high of $420.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.06 and a 200 day moving average of $330.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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