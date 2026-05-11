Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $108.51 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 25,141 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 2.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $108,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $978,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $661,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,819 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 988,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $112,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $143.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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