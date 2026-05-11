Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,762 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

CAT stock opened at $896.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.31 and a 1-year high of $931.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $755.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total value of $5,093,032.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,299,496.28. This represents a 68.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $890.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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