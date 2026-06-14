Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 406,622 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.23% of Valero Energy worth $608,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $265.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.Valero Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy News Summary

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About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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