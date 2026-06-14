Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Dockside LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,717,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,400,162 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $390,722,000 after buying an additional 783,581 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VLO opened at $258.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $265.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

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Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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