Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,115 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,997 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.85 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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