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Valliance Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Valliance Asset Management opened a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter, buying 50,000 shares valued at about $11.9 million. The stake represents 4.9% of Valliance’s holdings and is now its sixth-largest position.
  • Sandisk has drawn major institutional interest overall, with firms like Vanguard, State Street, Arrowstreet, and Norges Bank also adding new positions. This suggests broad investor confidence in the data storage company.
  • Analysts remain bullish on SNDK, with several firms recently raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Sandisk also beat its latest quarterly earnings estimate, posting $23.41 EPS on $5.95 billion in revenue.
  • Interested in Sandisk? Here are five stocks we like better.

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,869,000. Sandisk makes up 4.9% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $190,425,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $293.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.88. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,021.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,288.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $752.93.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sandisk

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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