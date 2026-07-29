Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $115.48 Million Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718,962 shares of the company's stock after selling 370,735 shares during the quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Core Scientific worth $115,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 206.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 936.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,999,101 shares in the company, valued at $44,579,952.30. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,400. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.83 million. Analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Core Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $30.00 price objective on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Core Scientific to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.39.

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Core Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD partnership creates significant long-term revenue potential. AMD will secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of Core Scientific data-center capacity for AI deployments. The initial 530-megawatt rollout across five sites is backed by 15-year agreements and could generate approximately $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. AMD also received warrants to purchase 30 million CORZ shares at $23.47, with vesting tied to successful capacity deployment. Reuters AMD infrastructure partnership article

AMD will secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of Core Scientific data-center capacity for AI deployments. The initial 530-megawatt rollout across five sites is backed by 15-year agreements and could generate approximately $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. AMD also received warrants to purchase 30 million CORZ shares at $23.47, with vesting tied to successful capacity deployment. Positive Sentiment: Colocation growth reinforces the AI pivot. Second-quarter revenue reached $164.2 million, while colocation revenue reportedly climbed to $136.7 million from $10.6 million a year earlier. The company said adjusted EBITDA was $41.1 million, suggesting improving operating performance despite reported accounting losses. Core Scientific second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue reached $164.2 million, while colocation revenue reportedly climbed to $136.7 million from $10.6 million a year earlier. The company said adjusted EBITDA was $41.1 million, suggesting improving operating performance despite reported accounting losses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and bullish options activity added momentum. Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $29 price target, while BTIG maintained Buy with a $38 target. Call-option volume was approximately 55% above its average daily level, indicating increased speculative interest, though options activity is not a guarantee of future gains.

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $29 price target, while BTIG maintained Buy with a $38 target. Call-option volume was approximately 55% above its average daily level, indicating increased speculative interest, though options activity is not a guarantee of future gains. Neutral Sentiment: Reported earnings contained conflicting signals. Core Scientific posted a $3.32-per-share quarterly GAAP loss, far below consensus, but another earnings measure cited by Zacks showed adjusted EPS of $0.18 versus expectations for a $0.02 loss. The GAAP deficit was reportedly driven largely by noncash warrant fair-value adjustments.

Core Scientific posted a $3.32-per-share quarterly GAAP loss, far below consensus, but another earnings measure cited by Zacks showed adjusted EPS of $0.18 versus expectations for a $0.02 loss. The GAAP deficit was reportedly driven largely by noncash warrant fair-value adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Execution, dilution and spending risks remain material. Core Scientific incurred approximately $797.5 million in quarterly capital expenditures to convert mining sites for high-density computing. The AMD warrants could dilute shareholders, while an insider’s sale of 10,000 shares and a recent KBW downgrade to Market Perform may temper enthusiasm.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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