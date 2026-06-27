Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 180,600 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 180,600 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $318.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. FedEx's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $432.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a Buy rating while raising its price target to $187 , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Article Title

Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a rating while raising its price target to , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed revenue growth and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Positive Sentiment: FedEx also announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Article Title

FedEx also announced for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Article Title

Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included large spinoff-related costs , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported mixed results , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Article Title

FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Negative Sentiment: Another note from analysts pointed to a margin drop and reduced price targets, reinforcing concerns that the market is still focused on near-term earnings pressure rather than the longer-term turnaround. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here