Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,541 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 830,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.78% of Valvoline worth $68,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,313.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 169.4% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Get Valvoline alerts: Sign Up

Valvoline Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE VVV opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.01. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Valvoline had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buy back $175 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Valvoline and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Get Our Latest Report on VVV

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. is an automotive services company focused on preventive vehicle maintenance. It operates and franchises service centers under brands including Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change, primarily in the United States and Canada. Its services include oil changes and other routine maintenance, such as tire rotations, battery replacement, fluid exchanges, air-conditioning service and replacement of wiper blades and filters. The company serves both individual motorists and commercial customers through its service-center network.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valvoline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valvoline wasn't on the list.

While Valvoline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report