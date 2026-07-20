Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 172,586 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,819 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 172,586 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.24% of Planet Fitness worth $73,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,627 shares of the company's stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Planet Fitness from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $231,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $52.38 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.60 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Planet Fitness, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally set for September 14, 2026. These notices keep the litigation overhang in the spotlight. Article: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Planet Fitness, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Planet Fitness, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally set for September 14, 2026. These notices keep the litigation overhang in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: Other firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Kirby McInerney, and Robbins, also issued investor alerts about the same class action, suggesting the legal story is broad and still developing. Article: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Planet Fitness, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - PLNT

Other firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Kirby McInerney, and Robbins, also issued investor alerts about the same class action, suggesting the legal story is broad and still developing. Neutral Sentiment: Planet Fitness saw unusually heavy call-option activity, with traders buying far more calls than normal, indicating some investors may be positioning for a rebound despite the legal pressure.

Planet Fitness saw unusually heavy call-option activity, with traders buying far more calls than normal, indicating some investors may be positioning for a rebound despite the legal pressure. Negative Sentiment: The class action and related securities-fraud investigations could increase legal costs and raise uncertainty around Planet Fitness’ outlook, which may weigh on the stock until there is more clarity on the allegations and potential exposure.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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