Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $62.36 Million Stake in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,088 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises approximately 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.24% of Chemed worth $62,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 330.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chemed by 67.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company's stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 237.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Chemed Stock Down 0.0%

CHE opened at $509.89 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $450.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.90. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $511.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $480.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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