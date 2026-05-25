Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $119.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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