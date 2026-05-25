Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,523 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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