Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Invests $1.28 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $426.01 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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