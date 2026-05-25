Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 7,622 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,058 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 7.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $75,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $136.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 923,756 shares of company stock worth $125,660,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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