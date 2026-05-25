Free Trial
Final Hours! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access Before 11:59 PM
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Lock In $149 Tonight
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 7,622 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Van Cleef Asset Management trimmed its Palantir stake by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 7,622 shares and leaving it with 423,058 shares valued at about $75.2 million. Palantir remains its third-largest holding and makes up roughly 7.6% of the portfolio.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with major firms like Vanguard, State Street, and Invesco increasing their positions. Overall, institutions and hedge funds own 45.65% of Palantir shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but constructive: recent upgrades and price-target hikes lifted the consensus rating to “Moderate Buy” with a target price of $192.76. Still, valuation concerns and insider selling continue to weigh on sentiment even as Palantir posts strong earnings growth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,058 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 7.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $75,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $136.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 923,756 shares of company stock worth $125,660,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
tc pixel
One algorithm, 17 years, nearly 2,000% total returns
One algorithm, 17 years, nearly 2,000% total returns
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
From Zepbound to Foundayo: Lilly's Latest Results Support Oral GLP-1 Outlook
From Zepbound to Foundayo: Lilly's Latest Results Support Oral GLP-1 Outlook
By Leo Miller | May 20, 2026
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines