Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Buys Shares of 5,125 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $276.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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