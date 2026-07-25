Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Increases Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,328 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,309 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon accounts for about 1.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 1.66% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company's stock.

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Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $437.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $419.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Columbus McKinnon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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