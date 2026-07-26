Van Diest Capital LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Van Diest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Van Diest Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Diest Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.85, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $400.74 and its 200-day moving average is $402.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $460.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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