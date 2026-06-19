Van Diest Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Van Diest Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $402.19 and its 200 day moving average is $415.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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