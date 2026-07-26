Van Diest Capital LLC Purchases 6,686 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Van Diest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 156.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Van Diest Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Diest Capital LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after buying an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1%

DIS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $122.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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