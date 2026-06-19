Van Diest Capital LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Van Diest Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for JPM .

JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for . Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. JPMorgan Chase Expands Chase Digital Bank Across Europe In Five Year Push

JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like JPM , and that investors have been rotating into financials. Fed Holds Rates But Signals Hike: Key Takeaways for Bank Investors

Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like , and that investors have been rotating into financials. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. JPMorgan taps Walter to lead workplace solutions unit as La Padula heads to IRS

JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares.

Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like JPM .

Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like . Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan also reportedly restricted Anthropic’s Claude AI access for Hong Kong staff, highlighting tighter governance and geopolitical scrutiny around AI use in sensitive markets. JPMorgan Chase cuts off Anthropic access for its Hong Kong staff, FT reports

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of JPM opened at $325.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $272.11 and a twelve month high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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