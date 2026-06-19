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Van Diest Capital LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. $V

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Visa logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Van Diest Capital LLC opened a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter, buying 3,519 shares valued at about $1.23 million. Visa now represents roughly 1.8% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 10th-largest holding.
  • Visa reported strong quarterly results, posting $3.31 EPS versus the $3.10 consensus and $11.23 billion in revenue versus $10.75 billion expected. Revenue rose 17.1% year over year, and the company also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program.
  • Sentiment around Visa remains constructive, with several analysts raising targets or maintaining bullish ratings and the stock receiving a recent Zacks upgrade to Buy. However, some notable insider selling by the CFO and CEO may weigh on sentiment.
  • Interested in Visa? Here are five stocks we like better.

Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,519 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Van Diest Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $320.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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