Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 481,288 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 481,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.53% of Oklo worth $283,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE OKLO opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oklo

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

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