Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835,856 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,441,747 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.46% of Airbnb worth $384,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.28 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,177,209.60. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,732,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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