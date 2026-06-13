Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613,425 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 136,519 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.82% of Zimmer Biomet worth $324,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15,705.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $321,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $221,234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $601,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,216,173 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,286,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 955,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.Zimmer Biomet's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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