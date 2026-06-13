Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,351,111 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,394 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Qualcomm worth $1,770,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.29.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $211.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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