Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,606,506 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,968,087 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,606,506 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.09% of Kenvue worth $361,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 84.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,411,380 shares of the company's stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3,889.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,075,723 shares of the company's stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,635 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 137.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 452,060 shares of the company's stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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