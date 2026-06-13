Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 674,408 Shares of onsemi $ON

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 674,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.04% of onsemi worth $222,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in onsemi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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