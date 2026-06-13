Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 89,856 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743,860 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.44% of United Parcel Service worth $371,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

UPS opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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