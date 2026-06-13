Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,392,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.96% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $360,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here