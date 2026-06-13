Van ECK Associates Corp Has $198.36 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,028 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 24,604 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.51% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $198,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $246,420,000 after purchasing an additional 831,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $128,744,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 612,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,144,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 318,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 285,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $128.23 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.63 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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