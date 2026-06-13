Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 230,136 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 230,136 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $455,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,510.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,208.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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