Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,462,722 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,059,019 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,462,722 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.96% of Intel worth $1,773,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,586,209 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $169,231,000 after buying an additional 1,263,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,330 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $123,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,306 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,274,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,504 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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