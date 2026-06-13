Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,494 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 410,280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $208,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,633,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,630 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 827.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,997 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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