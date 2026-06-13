Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,864 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here