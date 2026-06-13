Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 143,532 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,421 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 143,532 shares during the period. Invitation Home accounts for 0.5% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.34% of Invitation Home worth $57,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of INVH opened at $29.68 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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