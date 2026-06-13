Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 57,424 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 57,424 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $43,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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