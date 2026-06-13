Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,557 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 122,370 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.46% of Timken worth $27,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Timken by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 147.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 211,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Timken by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,884,000 after acquiring an additional 427,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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More Timken News

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for Timken across FY2026, FY2027, and several upcoming quarters, suggesting stronger expected profitability. Timken earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for Timken across FY2026, FY2027, and several upcoming quarters, suggesting stronger expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Timken as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract value-oriented investors looking for undervalued industrial names. Timken top-ranked value stock article

Zacks highlighted Timken as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract value-oriented investors looking for undervalued industrial names. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece versus Garmin (GRMN) focused on relative value, but it did not add a direct catalyst specific to Timken. TKR vs GRMN article

A Zacks comparison piece versus Garmin (GRMN) focused on relative value, but it did not add a direct catalyst specific to Timken. Negative Sentiment: An insider-selling report said a Timken director sold about $1.11 million in stock, which can weigh on sentiment despite the broader positive analyst backdrop. Timken insider selling article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,852.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $136.86 on Friday. Timken Company has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Timken's payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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