Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,595 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Expand Energy worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,695,520,000 after buying an additional 9,856,576 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 36,574.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Expand Energy by 862.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,256,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,363 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,504,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Expand Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,400,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.36 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,733.28. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Expand Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of EXE opened at $88.78 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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