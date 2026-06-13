Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Chubb worth $202,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chubb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,190,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.10.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE CB opened at $328.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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