Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $208.93 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,740 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Visa were worth $208,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,516,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $7,547,169,000 after buying an additional 244,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,877,738,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Up 0.9%

V opened at $321.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50 day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.40.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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