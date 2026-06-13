Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $22.60 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,974 shares of the company's stock after selling 226,898 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Henry Schein worth $22,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $98,630.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $81.25 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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