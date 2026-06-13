Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $26.18 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,565 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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