Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $30.39 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,146 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 166,507 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $30,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,708,601.22. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,702,000. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.58.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $202.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $191.86. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $213.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.07%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics's payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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